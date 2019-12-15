Scotland lose to UAE by seven wickets in Criciket World Cup League 2

Matthew Cross hit 53 from 78 balls at the top of the order.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Dubai Scotland 220 (48 overs): Coetzer 95, Cross 53; Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 (43.5 overs): Suri 67, Hameed 63 UAE won by seven wickets Scorecard (external site)

Scotland suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the United Arab Emirates in Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dubai.

The Scots, who beat the United States on Saturday, accumulated a total of 220 thanks to Kyle Coetzer's 95 and Matthew Cross' half-century.

But Chirag Suri (67) and Basil Hameed (63) helped ease the UAE to victory.

Hameed was unbeaten in his maiden ODI 50, while Mohammad Usman was also unbeaten on 36.

The defeat means Scotland end the current tri-series in Cricket World Cup League 2 with three points after two losses, one no-result and the win against the United States.

League 2, which runs between 2019 and 2022, forms part of the International Cricket Council's pathway by which associate teams have a chance of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.