Starc-inspired Australia claim 296-run win over New Zealand in first Test

Australia's Mitchell Starc finished with match figures of 9-97 after following up his five-wicket haul in New Zealand's first innings with 4-45 in the second

First Test, Perth (day four of five): Australia 416 & 217-9 dec (69.1 overs): Burns 53, Labuschagne 50; Southee 5-69 New Zealand 166 & 171 (65.3 overs): Watling 40; Starc 4-45, Lyon 4-63 Australia won by 296 runs Scorecard

Mitchell Starc helped Australia to a 296-run victory over New Zealand in Perth's first ever day-night Test, ending the match with nine wickets.

Starc, 29, who took five wickets in the first innings, followed up with 4-45 in the second as the visitors, set 468 to win, were bowled out for 171.

Spinner Nathan Lyon was also instrumental, taking the key wicket of captain Kane Williamson in his 4-63.

The second Test of the series starts in Melbourne at 23:30 GMT on 25 December.

Having trailed by 250 runs after the first innings, the Kiwis were set a mammoth 468 to win on a deteriorating pitch when Australia declared at 217-9 in their second innings.

New Zealand lost their first wicket with just six runs on the board and were unable to push the match into a fifth day after pace bowlers Starc and Pat Cummins (2-31) bowled aggressively under the lights.

The final five wickets fell for just 17 runs as Australia took control of the three-match series.

While Starc took the plaudits with the ball, the hosts' comfortable victory owed much to Marnus Labuschagne's impressive 143 in Australia's first innings' total of 419.

New Zealand replied with 166 all out and were left facing a record run chase to save the game after Australia's declaration in the second innings.