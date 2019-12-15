Pakistan v Sri Lanka: Abid Ali becomes first batsman to score centuries on Test and ODI debuts

Abid Ali followed up a 112 against Australia on his one-day debut earlier this year with an unbeaten century in Rawalpindi against Sri Lanka on his first Test match for Pakistan

First Test, Rawalpindi (day five of five): Sri Lanka 308-6 dec (97.0 overs): Dahananjaya 102*, Karunaratne 59, Shah 2-92, Shaheen 2-58 Pakistan 252-2 (70.0 overs): Abid 109*, Babar 102* Scorecard

Abid Ali became the first batsman to score a century on their Test and one-day international debuts, as the first match in Pakistan since the deadly 2009 terror attacks ended in a draw.

The 32-year-old Pakistan opener was unbeaten on 109 as the hosts ended on 252-2 in reply to Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 308-6.

Babar Azam also finished on 102 not out on the fifth day at Rawalpindi Stadium.

The previous four days had all been affected by bad weather.

Abid's debut century followed his 112 against Australia in Dubai in his first one-day international in March.

He is one of 15 batsmen to score a hundred on an ODI debut, but none also managed a century in their first Test.

England's Enid Bakewell managed the feat in the women's game in 1973.

Abid's feat added spice to the final day of what had already been a historic Test, despite rain undermining any chance of a victory for either side.

It was the first in Pakistan since the Sri Lanka team bus was ambushed by gunmen in Lahore on 3 March 2009, when six policemen and two civilians died and several Sri Lanka players and coaches were injured.

The match, the first in a two-Test series, is part of the World Test Championship, with Pakistan yet to register any points in the competition.

The second Test starts in Karachi on Thursday.