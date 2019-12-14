Australia v New Zealand: Hosts gain commanding lead after bowling out Kiwis for 166

Mitchell Starc trapped Colin de Grandhomme leg before to claim his 13th fifth-wicket haul in Test cricket

First Test, Perth (day three of five) Australia 416 & 167-6 (57 overs): Burns 53, Labuschagne 50; Southee 4-63 New Zealand 166 all out (55.2 overs): Taylor 80; Starc 5-52 Scorecard

Australia are in a commanding position after day three of the first Test with New Zealand in Perth.

The tourists resumed on 109-5 and fast bowler Mitchell Starc (5-52) claimed his fifth wicket of the innings as New Zealand were bowled out for 166.

Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne replied with half-centuries as Australia reached 167-6 at stumps, with Tim Southee claiming 4-63.

The hosts now lead the day-night match at Perth Stadium by 417 runs.

New Zealand's Ross Taylor was 66 not out overnight and reached 80 before being caught by Steve Smith off Nathan Lyon, while Starc, 29, secured the 13th fifth-wicket haul of his Test career.

Australia were then 131-1 before, bowling with the pink ball under the lights, Southee and Neil Wagner produced a spell of destructive short bowling.

The Kiwis stalled the hosts' progress by claiming 5-29, with Wagner finishing the day with 2-40.