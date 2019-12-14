Pakistan v England: Third ODI abandoned so England win series 2-0

Anya Shrubsole claimed three wickets before rain stopped play in Malaysia

Third women's one-day international, Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur Pakistan 145-8 (37.4 overs): Nahida 55, Javeria 37; Glenn 4-18, Shrubsole 3-32 No result, England win series 2-0 Scorecard

England's third one-day international with Pakistan was abandoned with no result, meaning they finished the series in Kuala Lumpur as 2-0 winners.

Pakistan were put in to bat and reached 145-8 before rain stopped play after 37.4 overs in the Malaysian capital.

They made 96 for the first wicket, before leg-spinner Sarah Glenn dismissed both of Pakistan's openers, Nahida Khan (55) and Javeria Khan (37).

Glenn finished the day with 4-18, while Anya Shrubsole claimed 3-32.

England sealed the series victory by winning the second ODI by 127 runs on Thursday.

The two sides will now play three Twenty20 internationals in Kuala Lumpur on 17, 19 and 20 December.