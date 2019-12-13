Rory Burns and Ollie Pope: England Test players sign new Surrey contracts

Rory Burns (left) has made 14 Test appearances for England, averaging 32.81 with the bat, while Ollie Pope (right) has played four times for his country

England internationals Rory Burns and Ollie Pope have signed new contracts with Surrey.

Test opener Burns, 29, and middle-order batsman Pope, 21, will now remain at The Oval until the end of 2023.

Burns has scored more than 9,000 first-class runs at an average of 42.4, and captained the side to the 2018 County Championship title.

Both players, who came through Surrey's academy, are in the England squad for the winter Test tour of South Africa.