Pakistan v Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva passes 50 as weather limits play

Dhananjaya has hit 11 boundaries in his unbeaten 131-ball innings

First Test, Rawalpindi (day two of five): Sri Lanka 263-6 (86.3 overs): Dhananjaya 72no, Karunaratne 59, Shaheen 2-47 Pakistan: Yet to bat Scorecard

Sri Lanka reached 263-6 on a rain-affected second day of their first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

In the first Test in Pakistan since a terror attack targeted the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009, the tourists were 202-5 after the first day's play.

However, just over 18 overs were possible on day two as Sri Lanka added 61 runs for the loss of Niroshan Dickwella for 33 to Shaheen Afridi.

Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 72 for Sri Lanka when play was called off.

The match, which is the first in a two-Test series, is part of the World Test Championship, with Pakistan yet to register any points in the competition.