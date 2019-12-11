Asghar Afghan named Afghanistan captain eight months after controversial sacking

Asghar Afghan has played 181 matches across all three formats for Afghanistan

Afghanistan have reappointed batsman Asghar Afghan as captain across all three formats, eight months after he was sacked from the role.

Afghanistan took the captaincy away from Asghar two months before this summer's World Cup, a move which was criticised by the country's players.

The captaincy was changed again in July with spinner Rashid Khan, 21, appointed in all formats.

Asghar, 31, now regains the role he had held for four years.

He has led Afghanistan in 56 ODIs, 46 T20 internationals and their first two Tests - including their maiden victory over Ireland in March.

In his short spell as captain Rashid won one of his two Tests, while Afghanistan shared the trophy in a Twenty20 tri-series that included Bangladesh and Zimbabwe after the final against the former was washed out.

Last month they lost a one-day international series against West Indies but won a T20 series against the same opposition.