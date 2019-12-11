The Hundred: Lord's and Hove to host inaugural finals days

Hove hosted the Kia Super League finals day from 2017 to 2019

Lord's and Hove will host the finals days for the inaugural season of the men's and women's Hundred competition next year.

The women's final will take place at Sussex's 1st Central County Ground on 14 August, with the men's final in London the following day.

Each finals day will see the second and third-placed teams from the league stage face each other in a semi-final.

The winner then takes on the first-placed team in the final.

"We're delighted to award the first finals of The Hundred to Lord's and Hove - two grounds with a great history of staging showcase events in men's and women's cricket," said managing director of The Hundred Sanjay Patel.

"The Hundred represents an incredible opportunity to broaden our audience for cricket and it's great to see our finals venues committed to delivering great spectacles next August to close the inaugural competitions with a bang."

The men's competition takes place across eight Test venues and starts at The Oval on 17 July, with the women's tournament beginning at Worcester's New Road on 22 July.

The men's London Spirit side will be based at Lord's, with the women's team playing their opening match there, while Hove will host two of the women's Southern Brave home matches.

The BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men's matches from The Hundred next summer and some live matches from the women's tournament, including both finals.