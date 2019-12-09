Scotland lose to United States by 38 runs in tri-series

Calum MacLeod top scored for Scotland against United States

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Sharjah United States 282-8 (50 overs): Patel 82, Jones 74; Watt 4-42 Scotland 247 (47.2 overs): MacLeod 86, Jones 52; Stevenson 3-43 Untied States win by 38 runs Scorecard

Scotland suffered their first Cricket World Cup League 2 loss as the United States held off Shane Burger's side to win by 38 runs in Sharjah.

The Americans, led by Monank Patel's 82, batted first and set the Scots a target of 283.

Despite Calum MacLeod's 86, Scotland fell short on 247 all out.

Juan Theron and Cameron Stevenson took three wickets each for League 2 leaders USA with Mark Watt taking four for Scotland, who are second.

Scotland next take on tri-series hosts United Arab Emirates on Wednesday and face the United States again on Saturday before their second ODI against the UAE on Sunday. The three nations will play off again in the US in March.

Burger's side won the tri-series they hosted in August with Oman and Papua New Guinea and, when all fixtures are complete, the top three in League 2 will progress to the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.