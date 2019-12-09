Mark McCafferty: Warwickshire appoint ex-Premiership Rugby CEO as chairman

Mark McCafferty spent 14 years at Premiership Rugby

Former Premiership Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty has taken on the role of chairman at Warwickshire County Cricket Club.

McCafferty joined the club's board of directors in 2016, in addition to his rugby union role.

He left Premiership Rugby at the end of last season, ending a 14-year spell.

While at the organisation, he negotiated television deals, sponsorship contracts and oversaw the sale of shares to CVC Capital Partners.

"English cricket fans have had an incredible 2019 and many of those memories were forged here at Edgbaston," McCafferty said.

"We're now in strong position to build on 2019 and, as has always been the case, Warwickshire will look to be a leader in the next phase of growth and development."