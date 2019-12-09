Mohammad Abbas: Nottinghamshire sign Pakistan fast bowler for 2020

Mohammad Abbas has taken 66 wickets in 15 Tests for Pakistan at an average of just 20.37

Nottinghamshire have signed Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas as an overseas player for their first nine County Championship games of 2020.

The 29-year-old was with Leicestershire for the last two seasons.

"His impact at [Test] level has been fantastic; almost unprecedented," said Notts head coach Peter Moores.

"We also know from what he's done with Leicestershire that he can perform in English conditions and can excel within a county schedule."

Right-armer Abbas took 79 first-class wickets in 19 matches for Leicestershire in 2018 and 2019, including five separate five-wicket hauls.

"Trent Bridge is a brilliant venue to call home and I can't wait to join Nottinghamshire next summer," Abbas added.

"The club is steeped in history and I'm looking forward to giving my all to get them back up into the top division of Championship cricket."

Nottinghamshire were relegated from Division One last summer after failing to win any of their 14 Championship games.

They will start the 2020 campaign against Leicestershire at Trent Bridge on Sunday 12 April.