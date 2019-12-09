World Cup Challenge League: Jersey lose to Kenya by seven wickets

Rakep Patel had only scored 37 runs in his previous three games before his 101 not out against Jersey

Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B, Al Amerat, Oman Jersey 233-5 (50 overs): Bisson 58 not out, Carlyon 46; Ngoche 3-24 Kenya 239-3 (46.2 overs): Rakep Patel 101 not out, Rushab Patel 99 not out; Sumerauer 2-34 Kenya win by seven wickets

Jersey lost for the third time in four games in the first stage of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup as they went down by seven wickets to Kenya.

Rakep (101no) and Rushab Patel (99no) shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 195 after Kenya had been reduced to 44-3 in response to Jersey's 233-5.

Rakep hit Ben Stevens for six to win the game and move into fourth place in World Cup Challenge League Group B.

Jersey are now fifth in the group, having only beaten Italy so far.

Their total was their second-highest of the tournament as Corey Bisson hit 58 not out and put on 91 for the sixth wicket with Dominic Blampied, who made an unbeaten 43.

Opener Harrison Carlyon earlier scored 46 as Jersey saw out an entire 50-over innings for just the second time in this competition.

They got rid of Kenyan openers Naman Patel for one and skipper Irfan Karim for 15 to reduce them to 21-2 and when Jonty Jenner caught Dhiren Gondaria off Jules Sumerauer's bowling for 20 it looked as though the islanders were in the driving seat with the score.

But Rakep Patel hit four sixes in his century, with Rushab providing able support as they steered their side to victory on 239-3 with 22 balls to spare.

The game was Jersey's fourth fixture in the new Cricket World Cup Challenge League, which replaces the old World Cricket League format.

The islanders also suffered an opening match defeat by Uganda and a four-wicket loss to Hong Kong, with their final group game to come against bottom side Bermuda on Wednesday in Oman.

Two pools of six teams - Leagues A and B - will play in annual tournaments until 2021, with the top sides in each league progressing to the 2022 Cricket World Cup Play-Off tournament.