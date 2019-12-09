Sam Robson: Middlesex batsman signs new deal until 2022

Sam Robson made his Middlesex debut 11 years ago

Batsman Sam Robson has signed a new contract with Middlesex until 2022.

The 30-year-old opener, who played seven Tests for England, has scored 19 centuries in 142 first-class matches for Middlesex since 2008.

He also made 127 for England against Sri Lanka at Headingley in June 2014

"I still have strong ambitions to play Test cricket again for England, and Middlesex and Lord's is the place I want to try and make that happen," Robson told the Middlesex website.

Middlesex head coach Stuart Law added: "A Test player with plenty of experience, still with a lot to give, Sam is a great leader within the group.

"I'm really looking forward to watching Sam continue to be a rock at the top of our order in both red and white-ball cricket."

The county begin the 2020 County Championship with a Division Two home game against Worcestershire, starting on Sunday 12 April.