Pakistan v England: Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt hit centuries in first ODI win

Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont shared an opening stand of 188 in 34 overs

First women's one-day international, Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur Pakistan 209 (44.4 overs): Maroof 69, Riaz 39, Cross 4-32 England 284-6 (50 overs): Wyatt 110, Beaumont 107, Shamim 3-61 England win by 75 runs Scorecard

Centuries from Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont led England women to a 75-run win in the first one-day international against Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur.

The openers hit 110 and 107 respectively with captain Heather Knight adding 41 as England finished on 284-6 in the Malaysian capital.

Kate Cross then took four wickets as Pakistan were dismissed for 209.

Wyatt, whose ton was her first in ODIs, said: "To get that hundred out there with Tammy was an amazing feeling."

Beaumont added: "It's always great to bat with Dan, we've had some exceptional partnerships over the years so it's great to have her at the top of the order with me."

In addition to Cross' haul, leg-spinner Sarah Glenn took two wickets on her England debut.

It was England's first match since head coach Mark Robinson stepped down in August. Interim coach Ali Maiden is overseeing the tour before Lisa Keightley takes over as head coach in January.

The second one-day international against Pakistan takes place on Thursday with the three-match series finishing on Saturday.

The ODIs are England's final fixtures in the ICC Women's Championship, which determines qualification for the 2021 World Cup - although they are all but mathematically certain to qualify.

Analysis

By Henry Moeran - BBC Sport cricket reporter in Kuala Lumpur

This was a good start to life after Mark Robinson with England worthy winners against a resolute Pakistan.

The new-look opening partnership of Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt flourished as both hit fine centuries. Wyatt's first ODI ton in her 72nd appearance underlines a new-found consistency that her career has often lacked.

Despite losing early wickets, the 'hosts' - these games of course being played far away from Pakistan - fought hard and appear to be a vastly improved side compared to when the teams last met in 2017.

The headlines will go to Beaumont and Wyatt, but Kate Cross' four wickets and a debut scalp for Sarah Glenn are real positives from the bowlers.

New coach Lisa Keightley isn't officially in charge until January, but will be here watching on from the second ODI. The evidence from the first game is that while England are strong, they're in for a decent test.