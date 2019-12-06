World Cup Challenge League: Jersey beat Italy by 122 runs for first win

Nick Greenwood hit 102 off 111 balls to set up Jersey's total of 280-8

Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B, Al Amerat, Oman Jersey 280-8 (50 overs): Greenwood 102, Jenner 88; Berg 3-32 Italy 158 (41 overs): Perera 47; Stevens 3-24 Jersey win by 122 runs

Jersey thrashed Italy by 122 runs to get their first victory in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Oman.

Batting first Jersey hit 280-8 as Nick Greenwood scored 102 and Jonty Jenner hit 88 - the pair putting on 146 for the fourth wicket having lost the first two wickets for just six runs.

In reply Jersey's bowlers rampaged through the Italian order.

Ben Stevens (3-24) led the way, while three team-mates took two wickets each to dismiss Italy for just 158.

The win follows an opening match defeat by Uganda and a four-wicket loss to Hong Kong and puts the islanders third in the group. They face Kenya in their next game on Monday.