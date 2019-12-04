Alex Wakely: Northamptonshire batsman signs new deal until 2021

Alex Wakely was captain at Northants for six years

Northamptonshire batsman Alex Wakely has signed a new contract until the end of the 2021 season.

The 31-year-old has spent 12 seasons with the club and was captain until he stepped down from the role in June.

Wakely is Northants' longest-serving player and skippered them to victory in the T20 Blast finals in 2013 and 2016.

"I'm very proud of what I have achieved as captain but I want to prove to myself that I can score the runs I should do as batsman," he said.

"I love this club to bits and can't wait to be a part of the next couple of years which look really exciting."

Wakely has scored 11,903 career runs in all formats of the game and will play in Division One of the County Championship next season after Northants gained promotion in 2019.