Aneurin Donald: Hampshire batsman has surgery on knee injury

Aneurin Donald initially joined Hampshire on loan from Glamorgan

Hampshire batsman Aneurin Donald has had surgery on a knee injury which could rule him out for much of the 2020 campaign, reports BBC Radio Solent.

The 22-year-old joined from Glamorgan at the start of last season.

The Welshman averaged nearly 40 in the County Championship and helped Hampshire to the One-Day Cup final.

"Thanks to all the doctors, nurses and surgeons who have looked after me the past week or so," said Donald in a post on social media on Wednesday.

"Long road back to recovery starts now. Appreciate all the love and support I've received to date."