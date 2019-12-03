England cricket team: Jeetan Patel appointed as spin bowling consultant

Jeetan Patel was named as one of Wisden's five cricketers of the year in 2015

England have appointed Jeetan Patel as their spin-bowling consultant for the tours of South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The Warwickshire and former New Zealand off-spinner was part of England's backroom team in their recent T20 series win over his home country.

Patel, 39, will join England two days before the first Test against South Africa, which begins on Boxing Day.

He will play his final match for Wellington on 18 December, ending a 20-year career with the Firebirds.

Patel, however, remains contracted to Warwickshire for 2020.

England will play four Tests, three one-day internationals and three T20s in South Africa before travelling to Sri Lanka for two Tests at the end of March.