Callum Parkinson: Leicestershire spinner signs new contract until 2021

Callum Parkinson is Leicestershire's fourth highest T20 wicket taker with 42

Leicestershire slow left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson has signs a new two-year contract.

The 23-year-old twin brother of Lancashire and England leg-spin prospect Matt Parkinson, is now tied to Grace Road until 2021.

Since moving to Leicester in 2017, the ex-Lancashire junior has played the majority of his cricket in the T20.

He has taken 42 wickets in 43 T20 Blast games, and made 21 first-class appearances and 13 in List A cricket.

His 12 wickets last season put him joint fourth in the list of T20 wicket-takers for the Foxes, just 24 behind their record holder Claude Henderson.

"I've been delighted with my success in T20," said the former Derbyshire and Staffordshire player. "I feel I'm getting better each competition and learning more and more about the art of being a spinner in the shortest form.

"But, first and foremost, I want to be playing more red ball cricket. It's been tough bowling at times in four-day cricket, but I feel it has only made me a better, more resilient bowler. I also want to compete more in all three forms."

Parkinson is currently 9,000 miles away from home, playing grade cricket for Northern Districts in Adelaide alongside Leicestershire captain Mark Cosgrove.