Chris Green: Australian spinner to skipper Birmingham Bears in T20 Blast in 2020

Chris Green took five wickets at an economy rate of 6.69 in his six T20 matches for the Bears in 2018

Australian spinner Chris Green is to return to Edgbaston in 2020 to captain the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast.

Green, 26, who made an impact as a mid-tournament replacement for injured compatriot Ashton Agar in 2018, will become their second overseas player, supplementing Jeetan Patel.

Patel remains Warwickshire's overseas player in all three formats of the game in his final season as player.

"Chris is a true T20 specialist," said Bears sport director Paul Farbrace.

"He boasts plenty of experience of playing in many of the world's top short-form tournaments and has the potential to become an established player on the international stage."

The South Africa-born, Australia-educated off-spinner has also played in Australia's Big Bash, the Caribbean Premier League, the inaugural T10 trophy, the Pakistan Super League and the Global T20 Canada, from which he first joined the Bears at short notice in mid-August.

He will play in all 14 group games and be available for the knockout stages as the Bears bid to reach Finals Day on their home ground at Edgbaston since 2017.

"It's a huge honour to return to the club as captain," said Green. "There's tremendous potential in this young squad. We have every chance of making the knockout stages and pushing for a home Finals Day."

Will Rhodes was last week named as Warwickshire's new captain for the County Championship and One-Day Cup, with Patel stepping down from the role ahead of his final season.