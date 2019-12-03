Josh Davey: Somerset seam bowler signs new three-year contract
Somerset seam bowler Josh Davey has signed a contract extension until at least the end of the 2022 season.
The 29-year-old Scotland international's current deal was due to expire at the end of next summer - but another two years have been added.
Davey has made 29 one-day appearances for Scotland and 21 in the T20, the most recent of them having been in the World T20 play-offs in Dubai n October.
The former Middlesex and Hampshire paceman joined Somerset in 2015.
He was a member of their One-Day Cup winning side in 2019, claiming 14 wickets in the competition - including two key early Hampshire scalps in the last List A final at Lord's.
He also took 17 wickets in five County Championship games at an average of just 17.71 as Somerset narrowly missed out on the Division One title.