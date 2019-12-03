Jofra Archer: New Zealand Cricket lodges police complaint over racist abuse

Jofra Archer took one wicket during the first-Test defeat by New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket has lodged a complaint with Tauranga police over the racist abuse directed at England bowler Jofra Archer in the first Test.

Archer, who was playing in his first overseas Test, said he heard comments from "one guy" during the innings-and-65-run defeat at Mount Maunganui.

NZC said it was "unable to conclusively identify the person responsible" despite an inquiry.

NZC chief executive David White called the incident "reprehensible".

He said: "Should the person responsible ever reoffend, we believe we have enough information to link him to the Bay Oval incident."

NZC's inquiry included studying CCTV footage, listening to audio, interviewing bystanders and obtaining material on social media.

Archer described the incident as "disturbing", while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said the abuse was "horrific" and that he hoped "nothing like that ever happens again".

New Zealand won the series 1-0 as the second Test in Hamilton was drawn.