Richard Dawson to coach England Lions on tour of Australia
Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson will take charge of England Lions for next year's eight-match tour of Australia.
Ex-England opener Marcus Trescothick is batting coach for five one-day matches, starting with a a game against Cricket Australia XI on 2 February.
Jonathan Trott then takes over as batting coach for three four-day games, which finish on 5 March in Wollongong.
"I'm excited for this opportunity to coach the England Lions," said Dawson.
Pace coach Jason Kerr, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson and wicketkeeping coach Bruce French will also travel.