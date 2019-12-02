Imran Qayyum: Kent bowler signs two-year contract extension

Imran Qayyum has been at Kent since 2014

Spin bowler Imran Qayyum has signed a two-year contract extension at Kent.

The 26-year-old left-armer joined the club in 2014 and has taken 70 wickets in 66 appearances across all formats of the game.

Qayyum said: "I'm really pleased that I've extended my time here at a club with such a good group of lads on and off the field.

"Last year I showed that I can take wickets in limited-overs cricket and I'm always looking to improve my game."

He took 12 wickets in the T20 Blast in 2019 including a career-best 5-21 against Somerset.