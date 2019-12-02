Australia thrash Pakistan in Adelaide to win series 2-0

Nathan Lyon took 5-69 in Pakistan's second innings - his 16th five-wicket haul in Tests

Second Test, Adelaide (day four of five) Australia 589-3 dec: Warner 335*, Labuschagne 162; Shaheen 3-88 Pakistan 302 & 239: Shafiq 57, Rizwan 45, Lyon 5-69 Australia won by an innings and 48 runs Scorecard

Australia wrapped up a 2-0 series win against Pakistan after winning the day-night second Test by an innings and 48 runs.

The hosts made 589-3 declared - with David Warner smashing 335 not out - in their first innings and made Pakistan follow on after they made 302 in reply.

The tourists resumed on 39-3 on day four and were bowled out for 239.

Spinner Nathan Lyon was instrumental for Australia as he took 5-69 in Pakistan's second innings in Adelaide.

It was a second consecutive innings win for the hosts after their win in Brisbane in the first Test.

Pakistan's Shan Masood (68), who put on 103 with Asad Shafiq (57), was the first wicket to fall on the fourth day when he was caught by Mitchell Starc off Lyon.

Lyon took four more wickets, with the other being taken by bowler Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins running out Mohammad Abbas to secure Australia's victory.