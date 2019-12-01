Australia v Pakistan: Mitchell Starc takes 6-66 as visitors forced to follow on in Adelaide

Mitchell Starc has now taken 12 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

Second Test, Adelaide (day three of five): Australia 589-3 dec: Warner 335*, Labuschagne 162; Shaheen 3-88 Pakistan 302 & 39-3: Yasir 113, Babar 97; Starc 6-66 & 1-10 Pakistan trail by 248 runs Scorecard

Mitchell Starc took six wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 302 before they were forced to follow on on day three of the second Test in Adelaide.

They reached 39-3 in their second innings before rain ended play, still 248 runs behind Australia.

Yasir Shah had provided some fight with his maiden century, but eventually fell for 113, while Babar Azam added 97.

Starc took 6-66 and then removed Azhar Ali in Pakistan's second innings, while Josh Hazelwood took two wickets.

Pakistan are facing a second consecutive innings defeat after their collapse in Brisbane in the first Test as Australia lead the two-match series 1-0.

The tourists had resumed their first innings on 96-6 after Australia had declared on 589-3 on day two with David Warner starring with a triple century.

Leg-spinner Shah, who was batting at number eight and had a previous top Test score of 42, dug in until he was caught in the deep.

Starting the second innings still 287 runs adrift, they were dealt an early blow when they quickly fell to 11-2, Imam-ul-Haq out lbw for a duck before Starc dismissed Ali.

After a 30-minute rain delay, Josh Hazlewood sent Azam packing - caught behind by Tim Paine - before the conditions forced an early end.