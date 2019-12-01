England in New Zealand: Joe Root & Rory Burns hit centuries

Root's century was his slowest in Test cricket

Second Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton (day three of five): New Zealand 375: Latham 105, Mitchell 73; Broad 4-73 England 269-5: Root 114*, Burns 101 England trail by 106 runs Scorecard

Joe Root returned to form as he and Rory Burns hit centuries for England on day three, but the second Test against New Zealand remains in the balance.

Root made 114 not out from 278 balls - his first Test century in 15 innings - as England closed on 269-5, 106 behind.

Captain Root put on 177 with opener Burns, who reached his second Test ton before being run out for 101.

New Zealand fought back with two wickets after tea before rain ended play 45 minutes early in Hamilton.

Ben Stokes edged Tim Southee to slip to fall for an attractive 26, while debutant Zak Crawley was caught behind for one off Neil Wagner.

England will still hope to bat beyond the Black Caps' first-innings 375, before attempting to bowl their hosts out cheaply.

However, further rain is forecast on the final day, with England needing to win the match to draw the two-match series.

Root hits welcome hundred

Root made two and 11 in the first-Test defeat at Mount Maunganui and was averaging 27.40 from 10 matches in 2019, form which had seen him drop out of the top 10 of the Test batting ranking for the first time since 2014.

He began the day on six and batted very patiently, not playing in his trademark busy fashion until a flurry of boundaries when he reached the nineties.

Root did not play many memorable shots but did not offer a chance either, the only scare coming when he was given out caught down the leg side on 47. The decision was overturned when replays showed the ball flicked his pad.

That said, Root reached his slowest Test hundred in fortuitous fashion, bottom-edging a cut past his stumps then over wicketkeeper BJ Watling for four.

The century, his 17th in Tests, has come on a very flat pitch but it will also quieten questions around his batting since taking the captaincy - for a while at least.

This is his sixth hundred as captain and his longest innings in terms of balls faced since he succeeded Alastair Cook as skipper.

As England faltered late in the day, Root held firm and will likely need to push on on day four to set up a chance of victory.

