England in New Zealand: Hosts on top in second Test

Second Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton (day two of five): New Zealand 375: Latham 105, Mitchell 73; Broad 4-73 England 39-2 England trail by 336 runs Scorecard

England lost two wickets late on day two to leave New Zealand on top in the second Test in Hamilton.

New Zealand posted 375 thanks to Tom Latham's 105, debutant Daryl Mitchell's 73 and 55 from BJ Watling, while Stuart Broad took 4-73.

Dom Sibley and Joe Denly both made four as England reached 39-2 - trailing by 336 - in the 18 overs possible before the close.

New Zealand lead 1-0 in the two-Test series.

Sibley was hit on the helmet by a Tim Southee bouncer before he was trapped lbw playing across the line to a delivery that would have cannoned into leg stump.

Matt Henry dismissed Denly as he induced a thick outside edge, with wicketkeeper Watling taking a good, low catch diving to his right.

Rory Burns, dropped on 10 and 19, will resume on 24 and captain Joe Root six not out.

Play will start half an hour early at 21:30 GMT for the remainder of the Test, to make up for time lost to rain on Friday.

England bowlers battle on difficult day

Stuart Broad now holds the record for the most wickets for England against New Zealand (66), overtaking Sir Ian Botham

Having won the toss, Root will be hugely disappointed that England were not able to bowl New Zealand out for less.

While the bowling was fairly tidy and they restricted the run-rate well for the majority of day two - the Kiwis only added 86 to their overnight 173-3 in the first 44 overs - the tourists went long periods when they rarely threatened.

They started excellently as Latham was bowled by Broad leaving the ninth ball of the day. Sam Curran then had Henry Nicholls caught at fine leg hooking seven overs later as England got the early wickets they needed.

However, the tourists, who spent 201 overs in the field in the first Test, then went 53 overs - including 36 with the second new ball - without taking a wicket before Broad had Watling caught at gully on the stroke of tea courtesy of a lifter.

Broad, who was given two warnings for running on the pitch, had the superb Mitchell caught at fine leg before Southee gloved an excellent Chris Woakes delivery behind.

Jofra Archer and Curran finished the innings off as England took the final five wickets for 60 runs.

There were times when it looked like England needed a spin option to offer variation, with the decision to leave out a frontline spinner yet to be fully vindicated as the pitch and conditions offered their five-man seam attack little.

One positive for England was the fitness of Ben Stokes. The all-rounder struggled with his left knee in his two overs on day one, but he bowled 11 overs with much more freedom on Saturday.

