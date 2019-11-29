Australia v Pakistan: David Warner & Marnus Labuschagne hit back-to-back centuries

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne also scored big hundreds in the first Test

Second Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day one of five): Australia 302-1: Warner 166 *, Labuschagne 126* Pakistan: Yet to bat Scorecard

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne both scored a second successive century as Australia dominated Pakistan on day one of the second Test in Adelaide.

Their unbroken partnership of 294 saw Australia reach 302-1 at stumps with Warner on 166 and Labuschagne on 126.

Australia, who lead the two-match series 1-0, passed 300 despite a rain-affected opening day in which 17 overs were lost to the weather.

They scored 163 runs in a chastening final session for the tourists.

"Credit to Marnus for the way he came out and took the bowlers on again, he picked up where he left off at the Gabba," said Warner.

"We're just thrilled to get through that tonight and want to come out tomorrow and put some more runs on the board."

Labuschagne, who hit 185 in Australia's innings victory in the first Test of the series, has now scored more Test runs in 2019 than anyone else in the world, his tally of 793 putting him ahead of team-mate Steve Smith.