Dan Christian: Australian to return as Notts Outlaws T20 Blast captain in 2020

Dan Christian has also played as a first class overseas player for Nottinghamshire

Australia all-rounder Dan Christian has agreed a deal to return as captain of Notts Outlaws in the T20 Blast in 2020.

The 36-year-old will play his sixth season as overseas player at Trent Bridge, having skippered the side to the Blast title in 2017.

"Trent Bridge has very much become a second home for me," Christian said. "Winning in 2017 will forever be one of my career highlights."

The right-hander has made 81 appearances for Notts since 2015.

Notts reached the Blast semi-finals last season before they were dramatically beaten by Worcestershire by just one run at Edgbaston.

"That was one of the most agonising days I've experienced in cricket," Christian added. "I'll be doing everything in my power to help us turn that around by going all the way next year."

Notts will start their Blast campaign next season against Birmingham Bears at Trent Bridge on 29 May.