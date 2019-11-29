Rashid Khan: Sussex sign leg-spinner for T20 Blast group stage

Rashid Khan also plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (India) and Adelaide Strikers (Australia) in T20 competitions

Sussex Sharks have re-signed Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan for next season's T20 Blast group stages.

The 21-year-old leg-spinner is the number one bowler in the T20 world rankings and was first pick in the inaugural The Hundred draft last month.

Rashid has taken 24 wickets in 20 games - with an economy rate of 6.97 - across his previous two spells with Sussex.

"Sussex is like a second home to me and I can't wait to get back and see my team-mates," he told the club website.

Rashid is the 10th highest wicket-taker in T20 history with 272 dismissals, despite only making his debut in the format in 2015.

The T20 Blast group stage will be played from 28 May to 12 July, with Rashid set to earn £125,000 after being picked by Trent Rockets for the new 100-ball competition which launches on 17 July.

"He's a box office player that our supporters love and to have the captain of an international team as one of our overseas players is a great honour," said Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie.

"Rash's schedule was already busy next summer, and it wasn't guaranteed that he would be back with us, so we're really excited and grateful that he's made himself available again."