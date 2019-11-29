England in New Zealand: Tom Latham scores century in second Test

New Zealand opener Tom Latham has scored 11 centuries in 47 Tests

Second Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton (day one of five): New Zealand 173-3: Latham 101*, Taylor 53 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

Tom Latham scored a fine century as New Zealand frustrated England's bowlers on the opening day of the second Test in Hamilton.

The opener hit an unbeaten 101 to help the Black Caps recover from 39-2 to reach 173-3 before rain ended play early at Seddon Park.

Latham shared a third-wicket stand of 114 with Ross Taylor, who made 53, after England won the toss.

New Zealand lead 1-0 in the two-Test series.

Play will start half an hour early at 21:30 GMT on Friday to make up for the lost overs.

Stokes injury worry for England

Joe Root has often turned to his vice-captain Ben Stokes when in need of a breakthrough, but the all-rounder struggled through only two overs with the ball.

Stokes grimaced and felt his left knee during his short spell in the afternoon period, and limped back to his fielding position just before tea. He did not bowl again.

England may have compensated for Stokes' injury with their team selection; they opted for with five seamers and no frontline spinner, which allowed for cover for Stokes.

It did, however, leave the team feeling unbalanced. Pope, playing in his fourth Test, will have batted in three different positions if he comes in at seven in England's innings, while Crawley, arguably known as a top-order batter, will bat at six.

England were not too expensive with the ball, nor could they be accused of not trying. But it seemed as though they were missing some energy and an ability to work their way back into the game as New Zealand, once again, ground them down.

Woakes, who has struggled away from home in recent tours, was the pick of the bowlers with 2-41, while Jofra Archer bowled an entertaining spell to Latham and Taylor in the afternoon.

But, having opted to bowl first on a green pitch, England would have been hoping for more success.

