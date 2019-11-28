Warwickshire: Will Rhodes appointed new club captain to replace Jeetan Patel

Will Rhodes scored 770 runs in the County Championship last season at an average of 33.48

Warwickshire all-rounder Will Rhodes has been named the county's new club captain in place of Jeetan Patel.

Former New Zealand off-spinner Patel is set to retire from all forms of the game at the end of the 2020 season having been with the Bears since 2011.

Rhodes will lead Warwickshire in the County Championship and One-Day Cup with opener and recent England Test debutant Dom Sibley his vice-captain.

The 24-year-old joined the county in 2018 after leaving Yorkshire.

"It's a real honour for me to step forward to lead this squad," Rhodes said. "With so many young players in the ranks, it's an exciting time."

The county added that an announcement on who will captain Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast next season will be made soon.

Rhodes has developed into a key player with both bat and ball since moving to Edgbaston.

The left-hander scored 770 runs, including five half-centuries and a century, in County Championship Division One last season. He also took 15 wickets with his right-arm medium pace, including a first-class career-best 5-17 against champions Essex at Chelmsford.

"Despite being only 24, Will has quickly become recognised as a senior member of the dressing room," said Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace.

"He's demonstrated excellent leadership qualities and can benefit from the wealth of experience that Jeetan (Patel) offers as a former captain."

Patel, who was recently appointed as a spin bowling consultant by England, led Warwickshire to the County Championship Division Two title in his first season as captain in 2018.

He added: "I am wholly committed in my duty to support Will and the team wherever possible throughout my last playing season.

"With my official retirement from playing all forms of cricket at the conclusion of the 2020 season, Will gives the club the opportunity to continue to transition smoothly into a young, hard-working and successful team with growth at the forefront of the Bears journey."