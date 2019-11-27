Jofra Archer 'absolutely fine' for second Test - Joe Root

Jofra Archer has taken 23 wickets in five Test matches

Second Test, New Zealand v England Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton Dates: 28 Nov-2 Dec Start time: 22:00 GMT

England captain Joe Root says Jofra Archer will be focused for Thursday's second Test with New Zealand despite racist abuse during the first match.

Archer, 24, said he was subjected to racism from the stands after he was out on the final day of England's innings defeat in Mount Maunganui.

"Everyone has made sure he's OK and let him know we have his back and we're supporting him," Root said.

"He has dealt with it very well; he'll be absolutely fine to play."

The boards of both countries are investigating the abuse against Archer, which he says came "from one guy" at the Bay Oval.

Barbados-born fast bowler Archer made his England debut in May and has captured 23 Test wickets in five matches and 23 wickets in 14 one-day internationals, featuring in the World Cup final victory over New Zealand in July and the Ashes.

"He's dealt with so much already for such a young man," Root added.

"It's impressive to see his attitude and how he continues to stay generally pretty level."

England vice-captain Ben Stokes, who was born and raised in New Zealand until leaving with his family to move to England aged 12, said: "It's a shame because that doesn't represent what New Zealand is about as a country whatsoever.

"I think what New Zealand represents is how much support Jofra's had, not just from the New Zealand cricket team but New Zealand in general after that incident."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said he planned to apologise in person to Archer for the "horrific" racist abuse.

"It's against everything that we as Kiwis are about," Williamson said.