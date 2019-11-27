Mujeeb Ur Rahman: Middlesex re-sign Afghanistan spinner for T20 Blast

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has taken 20 wickets in 16 T20 games for Afghanistan

Middlesex have re-signed Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for next season's Twenty20 Blast campaign.

The 18-year-old took seven wickets in 10 games last season and will be available for all 14 of their group stage matches in 2020.

Mujeeb made his debut for his country at the age of 16 and featured in this year's World Cup.

"I enjoyed my time at Middlesex so much, so I am very pleased to be coming back," he said.

Meanwhile, the club have awarded England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan a testimonial year in 2020.

The 33-year-old made his debut for the county's first XI in 2005.