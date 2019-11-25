James Anderson & Mark Wood to visit bowling camp in South Africa

James Anderson has 575 Test wickets, the fourth highest tally of all time

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson will continue his recovery from injury at a specialist pace bowling camp in South Africa.

He will be joined by fellow fast bowler Mark Wood in a bid to return to fitness for the tour of South Africa, with the first Test starting on 26 December.

Anderson, 37, sustained a calf injury in July and missed almost all of the Ashes series against Australia.

He is not in England's squad for the two-Test series in New Zealand.

The camp is one of two the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will run as part of a "fresh approach" tailored to supporting the individual needs of England and Lions players.

Anderson and Wood will be joined by fellow seamers Olly Stone, Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson in Potchefstroom, as well as wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Batsmen Will Jacks, James Bracey, Dan Lawrence, Keaton Jennings and Sam Hain and spinners Dom Bess, Mason Crane and Amar Virdi will attend a specialist camp in Mumbai.

"The individualised programmes are a great opportunity for some of our best young cricketers to focus on specific areas of their game in unfamiliar and challenging conditions around the world," said ECB performance director Mo Bobat.

"Some of the players involved are in England's immediate plans, while others will be working on areas that will benefit the national team's medium and long-term needs.

"We're fortunate to be working with a number of high-quality coaches and support staff to help deliver this fresh approach to our programming, which is testament to the strong links we have with the counties."