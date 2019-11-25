England in New Zealand: Joe Root says side 'cannot panic' after losing first Test

England captain Joe Root scored two and 11 in the first Test against New Zealand

England "cannot panic and think it's the end of the world" after their crushing defeat by New Zealand in the first Test, says captain Joe Root.

The tourists failed to bat out the final day as they lost by an innings and 65 runs at the Bay Oval.

Joe Denly was the only batsman to last longer than 85 balls, with a number of poor shots costing England.

"We missed an opportunity when you look at the two first innings in comparison," Root, 28, said.

England opted to bat first on a good pitch but were bowled out for 353, with New Zealand making 615-9 declared in response.

Root's side have now lost three of their last four Test matches away from home.

"We did a lot of good stuff, we just need to do it for longer. It's different to the style of cricket we've had to play in our home conditions," Root said.

"We are working hard behind the scenes and if we come back strong, we'll hopefully level it up."

The second Test at Hamilton begins on Thursday at 22:00 GMT.

'It's a mindset thing'

New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner took 5-44 as England were bowled out for 197

England had been well set at 277-4 on the first day of the Test but a collapse of four wickets for 18 runs limited their first-innings total.

They then spent 201 overs in the field as BJ Watling ground out a double century and Mitchell Santner made 126.

Only three England batsmen made half-centuries and all three came in the first innings, with Denly's 35 the top score in the second innings.

"Trying to bat longer will not happen overnight. The key is not to look too deeply into it," Root told Sky Sports.

"It's a mindset thing - we have to learn from mistakes like this game and move on quickly.

"We have to do what we did well for longer."

It was a frustrating first Test away from home for Jofra Archer, who was below his best and finished with figures of 1-107 from 42 overs.

Former England bowling coach Mark Ramprakash previously said Root had tactically misused Archer on the third day.

"Jofra's a hugely exciting talent and he has a huge amount of skill but he has to learn there are certain spells where he needs to ramp it up more," Root added.

"He may have to bowl shorter spells. The energy and effort have to be there all the time.

"He's taken international cricket by storm but having too high an expectation of him at the start of his career is a dangerous thing."