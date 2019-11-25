England in New Zealand: Trent Boult to play no further part in first Test

Trent Boult bowled just six overs for New Zealand during England's second innings

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult will not play any further part in the first Test against England after experiencing pain in his right ribs.

Boult, who took 1-97 in the first innings, bowled just one over on the fifth and final day in Mount Maunganui before leaving the field.

The fast bowler will have an MRI scan on Tuesday, with the second Test of the two-match series starting on Friday.

England need to bat out the final day at the Bay Oval to draw the Test.