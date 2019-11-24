Australia thrash Pakistan in first Test as Josh Hazlewood takes 4-63

Hazlewood (left) took six wickets in the match

First Test, Brisbane Australia 580: Labuschagne 185, Warner 154, Burns 97 Pakistan 240 & 335: Babar 104, Rizwan 95 Australia win by an innings and five runs Scorecard

Paceman Josh Hazlewood took 4-63 as Australia thumped Pakistan in the first match of their two-Test series.

The tourists were bowled out for 335 in their second innings as they lost by an innings and five runs in Brisbane.

Australia had made 580 in response to Pakistan's first innings of 240, and the tourists resumed day four on 64-3.

Babar Azam (104) and Mohammad Rizwan (95) helped Pakistan to 305-6 but they lost their last four wickets for 30 runs in only five overs.

Shan Masood (42) and Iftikhar Ahmed were dismissed early on during the penultimate day before Babar and wicketkeeper Rizwan put on 132.

Spinner Nathan Lyon had Babar caught behind soon after passing his century, but Rizwan and Yasir Shah (42) added 79 runs together.

Hazelwood, who took six wickets in the match, had Rizwan caught five runs short of a hundred before Pakistan's collapse.

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc took 3-73 in Pakistan's second innings to finish with seven wickets overall.

The second Test starts in Adelaide on 29 November.