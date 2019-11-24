England in New Zealand: BJ Watling hits 205 as tourists face battle to save Test

BJ Watling surpassed Brendon McCullum's 185 for the highest Test score by a New Zealand wicketkeeper

First Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, day four of five: England 353 & 55-3: Santner 3-6 New Zealand 615-9dec: Watling 205, Santner 126, De Grandhomme 65 England trail by 207 runs Scorecard

England face a tough battle to save the first Test against New Zealand after BJ Watling scored a superb double century on day four in Mount Maunganui.

Watling made 205 and Mitchell Santner hit 123 for his maiden Test century in a stand of 261 for the seventh wicket.

A dominant New Zealand declared on 615-9 just after tea, leading by 262.

England slipped to 55-3 at the close, trailing by 207, meaning they will have to bat out an entire day with just seven wickets in hand to force a draw.

Santner took all three wickets for just six runs, removing both England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns before dismissing nightwatchman Jack Leach with the last ball of the day.

Replays suggested Leach had not nicked the ball to short leg, but he and Joe Denly opted against a review, summing up a chastening day for the tourists.

With Santner extracting turn on an otherwise docile pitch and England jaded after being kept in the field for 201 overs, New Zealand will be confident of securing a 1-0 lead in the two-match series on day five.

