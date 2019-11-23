Virat Kohli: India captain equals Ricky Ponting century record

Virat Kholi has equalled Ricky Ponting's record of 41 international centuries as captain and is now second only to Graeme Smith for Test centuries as skipper

Second Test, Kolkata, day two of five: India 347-9 dec: Kohli 136, Pujara 55, Rahane 51 Bangladesh 106 & 152-6: Mushfiqur 59*, Mahmudullah 39*; I Sharma 4-39 Bangladesh trail India by 89 runs with 4 wickets remaining Full scorecard

Virat Kohli equalled Ricky Ponting's record of 41 international centuries as captain to put India on the brink of an innings victory against Bangladesh.

The tourists finished the second day of the second Test in Kolkata trailing by 89 runs with four wickets of their second innings remaining.

Kohli put India in control with 136 before declaring on 347-9.

Ishant Sharma then claimed 4-39 to reduce Bangladesh to 152-6 in the first day-night Test to be held in India.

The hosts, who lead the two-match series 1-0, look set to seal back-to-back wins with two days to spare.

Former Australia skipper Ponting took a decade to reach 41 hundreds as captain, setting his mark in 324 matches and 376 innings, while it has taken Kohli, 31, just 160 matches and 188 innings over six years.

He also moved ahead of Ponting into second place for Test centuries scored as captain. This was his 20th in 53 Tests, with former South Africa captain Graeme Smith scoring 25 in 109 Test matches.

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 55 on day one, had complained about the difficulty of scoring off the pink ball under the lights at Eden Gardens.

But Kohli made it look easy, putting on a number of crucial partnerships, including a 99-run stand with overnight partner Ajinkya Rahane.

The star batsman smashed fast bowler Abu Jayed for four straight boundaries in one over before finishing his 194-ball stay with 18 fours after being caught by Taijul Islam off Ebadat Hossain.