England in New Zealand: Joe Root's side were 'flat' and got their tactics wrong - Mark Ramprakash

England lost both reviews failing to overturn lbw decisions on a frustrating day

England were "flat" and got their tactics wrong as New Zealand gained the upper hand of the first Test on day three, says ex-batsman Mark Ramprakash.

The tourists only took two wickets as BJ Watling's unbeaten 119 helped New Zealand move from a 209-run deficit to a lead of 41 runs, finishing on 394-6.

Ramprakash said England lacked a "spark" and were "predictable" by bowling too many short balls.

But coach Chris Silverwood said it was not a flat showing "in the slightest".

"It is a flat pitch," said Silverwood, who is taking charge of England in a Test for the first time.

"We implemented plans and gave them time to work. We showed decent discipline with the ball but that is the game."

All-rounder Ben Stokes and captain Joe Root were the only bowlers to take a wicket during the day's play with frontline bowlers Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran all toiling without reward at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

There were also two dropped catches, including Stokes' costly drop of Watling when he was on 31, and a number of misfields.

Ramprakash, who was England's batting coach until earlier this year, told BBC Test Match Special's podcast: "It was a flat day, you can't get away from that.

"It has been an area England have struggled with for a number of years because of the number of introverted, quiet personalities they have - sometimes they lack a spark visually.

"The pitch was benign but somehow you need several people to create a bit of spark.

"We know the natural psyche of this team is if they are behind and concede a lead the batters don't react well to that because their natural game is to attack. It will be a big test for them."

'Root is misusing Archer'

Archer is making his first appearance in an overseas Test for England, having starred in this summer's Ashes, taking 22 wickets in four Tests.

He was below his best on day three, with figures of 0-84 from 30 overs and at times repeatedly bowled bouncers on a flat pitch.

Ramprakash said Archer is a "better bowler than the role he is being asked to do".

"I don't agree with the way Jofra Archer is being asked to bowl," said Ramprakash, who played 52 Tests for England.

"He has not been picked because he bowls five bouncers an over, that was not why he was selected for England.

"Joe Root has a new toy and there has to be communication and some understanding of how to get the best out of him.

"I don't mind the odd spell of short-pitched bowling but England overdid that."