Chris Jordan: England bowler signs for Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League

Chris Jordan has taken 54 wickets in 43 T20 internationals for England

England bowler Chris Jordan has signed for Perth Scorchers for the 2019-20 Big Bash League in Australia.

Sussex player Jordan, 31, has previously represented Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder in the Twenty20 competition.

He is set to be available for the entire tournament, which runs from 17 December to 8 February.

"When the opportunity for Perth came up it was as pretty hard one to turn down," said Jordan.

The Scorchers have won three of the eight Big Bash League titles since the tournament started in 2011.

"I know from playing against them how competitive they are, how successful they are so I'm really looking forward to joining such a great franchise," he added.

Jordan, who has played eight Tests, 31 one-day internationals and 43 T20s for England, will join England and Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone in Perth.