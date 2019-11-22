Charlie Morris: Worcestershire fast bowler signs contract extension with Pears until 2021

Three of Charlie Morris's five-wicket hauls came in 2019, but his best match analysis remains his 9-109 in beating Somerset at New Road in 2015

Worcestershire fast bowler Charlie Morris has signed a contract extension tying him to New Road until 2021.

The 27-year-old Herefordshire-born former Devon paceman had a year remaining on his current deal.

But he has been rewarded for his 44 Championship wickets in 11 games in an otherwise forgettable 2019 season.

"Charlie showed tremendous character in bouncing back after remodelling his action," said Worcestershire cricket steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon.

After taking more than 50 wickets in helping the Pears win promotion in 2014, a figure he matched in 2015, Morris ran into issues with his right-arm fast-medium bowling action.

But, after missing the entire 2017 season and playing just three times in 2018, he began this summer by taking a career-best 7-45 in the season-opening win over Leicestershire. And he played starring roles in all the county's three wins from 14 matches as they finished ninth in Division Two, their lowest finish since the introduction of dual-level Championship cricket.

He also had match figures of 7-97 against Durham and 7-105 against Glamorgan, taking a five-wicket innings haul in both matches.

He also scored his maiden half century against Australia at New Road to help earn him two player of the season awards.

"Charlie was an integral part of the squad last summer," said former Worcestershire paceman Pridgeon. "He is always striving to improve, works tirelessly at his game, not just bowling but batting as well, and is so popular amongst our members and supporters."