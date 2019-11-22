Colin Ackermann: Leicestershire all-rounder signs three-year contract extension

Colin Ackermann took seven wickets for just 18 runs in a T20 match against Birmingham in 2019

All-rounder Colin Ackermann has signed a three-year contract extension with Leicestershire, which will run to the end of the 2023 season.

South Africa-born Ackermann, 28, returned world-record figures of 7-18 against Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast last season.

He also made 675 runs and took 12 wickets in the County Championship Division Two during the 2019 campaign.

"I am very pleased to have extended my contract," he said.

"There have been quite a few [personal highlights] in the T20 side of things. We have definitely shown that we can beat the top teams in our North Group, which is fantastic to see."

Ackermann joined the Foxes in 2017, and is the fifth player to commit to the county after Dieter Klein, Harry Swindells, Sam Evans and Harry Dearden all agreed new deals.

He made his debut for the Netherlands following the 2019 county season and has so far played 11 T20 internationals.