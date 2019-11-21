Steven Croft: Lancashire all-rounder agrees new two-year contract

Steven Croft made his first class debut for Lancashire in 2005

Lancashire all-rounder Steven Croft has agreed a new two-year contract.

The deal will extend the 35-year-old's time with the county into a 16th season after he helped the Red Rose secure promotion back to Division One of the County Championship in 2019.

"I'm over the moon to sign a new deal with Lancashire," Croft said. "It's an incredibly special place to me.

"I still get a huge sense of pride whenever I play and I know I have plenty left to give on the field."

Croft was Lancashire's second-highest run scorer in the 50-over One-Day Cup last season and was also ever-present in the county's run to the T20 Blast quarter-finals.

Those performances included equalling his career-best T20 score of 94 against Worcestershire Rapids at New Road.

He will also continue to work with Lancashire's academy and age-group sides in a coaching role at Old Trafford.