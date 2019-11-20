Australia v Pakistan: Naseem Shah, 16, to make Test debut

Naseem Shah made his first-class debut in September 2018

Sixteen-year-old pace bowler Naseem Shah will make his Pakistan debut in the opening Test against Australia in Brisbane this week.

Naseem, who has played only seven first-class matches, has taken 27 wickets at an average of 16.66.

"This is going to be a really tough series and I need to showcase my skills - but I am not feeling any pressure," Naseem told BBC Urdu.

The two-Test series starts at 00:00 GMT on Thursday at the Gabba.

Naseem's mother died during Pakistan's tour game against Australia A this month.

He missed the second day of the three-day match but bowled brilliantly to take 1-21 in the second innings, including removing Test opener Marcus Harris.

At 16 years and 279 days, Naseem will become the ninth youngest Test debutant. Pakistan's Hasan Raza, who made his debut in 1996 aged 14 years and 227 days, is the youngest.

"Not many players can reach that standard so early, but there are exceptions and he's one of them," said captain Azhar Ali.

"We are all looking forward to him having a very successful career."

Australia captain Tim Paine said: "He looks a really exciting talent. Pakistan have got a knack of finding these young fast bowlers.

"He looks like another one that's going to add to that rich history."

Pakistan, who have never won a Test series in Australia and have no Test victories there since 1995, also have two 19-year-old bowlers - Shaheen Afridi and Musa Khan - in their squad.

The second Test is a day-night match in Adelaide, starting on 29 November.

Australia beat Pakistan 3-0 in the Twenty20 series that preceded the Tests.