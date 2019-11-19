The Hundred: Eight 'marquee' signings confirmed for women's teams

Deandra Dottin was the first woman to score an international T20 century

West Indies all-rounders Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin are among eight new signings confirmed for the women's teams in The Hundred.

Taylor joins Southern Brave for the 100-ball competition next season while Dottin moves to London Spirit.

Australia's Rachael Haynes, Elyse Villani and Jess Jonassen join Oval Invincibles, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire respectively.

South Africa's Mignon du Preez will join Manchester Originals.

They are joined by England pair Georgia Elwiss, who moves to Birmingham Phoenix and Alice Davidson-Richards who joins Northern Superchargers.

The "marquee" signings bring the number of confirmed players in each of the eight teams to four. The teams have until 31 May to finalise their 15-strong squads before the five-week competition starts in July.

The BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men's matches from The Hundred next summer and up to eight live matches from the women's tournament, including both finals.

