Tom Smith: Gloucestershire all-rounder extends deal at Nevil Road until 2021

Tom Smith's back-to-back half-centuries in this summer's two County Championship matches at Cheltenham College proved a turning point in promoted Gloucestershire's season

Gloucestershire all-rounder Tom Smith has signed a new two-year contract extension with the Championship Division One club until 2021.

"Tom played a huge part in the promotion push," said Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson. "Especially the two weeks at Cheltenham.

"And he had a very good season in both white-ball competitions.

"He continues to be a role model for the youngsters coming into the club and a senior figure in the changing room."

The 32-year-old former Sussex and Middlesex slow left-armer joined Gloucestershire in 2013.

He has overcome personal tragedy in his time at Nevil Road, having lost his wife Laura to cancer in 2018.

"It has been a very tough couple of years off the field for me personally," he said.

"I can't thank Gloucestershire enough for all the support they have given me and my family.

"It is an honour to have been given a contract extension at this fantastic club.

"With our promotion to Division One and another strong white ball campaign, it is a really exciting time for this group of players."

After winning just one of their opening eight Championship games, Smith played a key role in the two Cheltenham Festival wins over Leicestershire and Worcestershire in July which turned Gloucestershire's season.

Smith made a career-best 84 against Leicestershire in a 195-run stand with skipper Chris Dent, then hit 83 against Worcestershire to set in motion a run of four wins in five games which catapulted them back to the top flight for the first time since 2005.